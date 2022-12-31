 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

