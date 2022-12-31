The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly clo…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.