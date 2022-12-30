It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
