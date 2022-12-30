 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

