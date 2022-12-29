 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

