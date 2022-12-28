Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
