Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. 7 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.