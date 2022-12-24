 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 9:15 PM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular