Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 9:15 PM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST.