It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heavy Freezing Spray Warning until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect per…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barel…