Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.