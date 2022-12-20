It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
