Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.