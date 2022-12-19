It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
