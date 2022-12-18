 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

