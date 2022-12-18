It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 10-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
