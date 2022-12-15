Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.