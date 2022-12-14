Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 11:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.