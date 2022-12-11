Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 6:59 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Lake Geneva, WI
