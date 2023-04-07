Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…