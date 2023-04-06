Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …