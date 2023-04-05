Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Rain will be around Thursday and Thursday night, but the chance of severe storms arrives Friday evening. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding cou…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …