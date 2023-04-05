Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.