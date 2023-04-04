Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
