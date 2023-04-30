Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
