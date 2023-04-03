Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
