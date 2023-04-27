Lake Geneva people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may be late April, but with yet another cold front coming in, snow is expected for Saturday. Get all the details on how long the snow will …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to e…
We're past the peak of the activity, but showers will still be around Tuesday. Find out when they're most likely, when the rain and snow chanc…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 de…