Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
