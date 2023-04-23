Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
