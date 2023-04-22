Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
