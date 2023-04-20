Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.