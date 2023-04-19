Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
There's a chance of rain during the day in southern Wisconsin, but the high chance is Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be common …
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a …
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …