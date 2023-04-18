Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
