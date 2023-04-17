Lake Geneva residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
There's a chance of rain during the day in southern Wisconsin, but the high chance is Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be common …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …