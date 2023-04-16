Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
