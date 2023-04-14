Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. W…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 d…
Conditions are ripe for wildfires to start and spread easily today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A cold front is …