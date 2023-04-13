The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. W…
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Folks in the Lake Geneva area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 d…