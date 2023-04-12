Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
