Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Lake Geneva, WI
