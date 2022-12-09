Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.