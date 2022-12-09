This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Saturday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Widespread moderate to heavy snow this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. See how much snow is expected to fall and what's in store for the weekend here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
