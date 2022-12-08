This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Still a good chance precipitation today, though looking like more rain than snow. Find out when activity will peak, when it will all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast.
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva …
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are …
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance …