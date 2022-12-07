This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
