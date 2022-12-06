 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

