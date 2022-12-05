Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.