Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front working over us today and an area of low pressure tomorrow, rain and snow will be around. See when the best chance of precipitation is and what temperatures are expected here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Dry Friday, but rain and snow showers possible tonight with another cold front. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. Full details in our weekend forecast.
Above normal temperatures today, but that will not be the case Wednesday. Big cool down on the way. See when rain is most likely for us and how cold it's going to get in our updated forecast.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Not only are temperatures going to be well below normal Wednesday, but strong winds will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
Temperatures in Lake Geneva will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Lak…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance …