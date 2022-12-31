 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

