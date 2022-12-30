For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.