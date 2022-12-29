 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

