Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lake Geneva area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. Partly clo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We will see a…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Areas of blowing snow. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a go…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Strong winds…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow i…
Lake Geneva temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The…