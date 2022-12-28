This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lake Geneva area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
