Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.