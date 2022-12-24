 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

