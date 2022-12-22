Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Blustery with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Lake Geneva, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.