Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST.