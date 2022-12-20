Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.