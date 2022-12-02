Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.