This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Scattered snow showers and flurries today and they're going to linger into the weekend. See when the snow chance will finally come to an end and what temperatures/wind chills are expected here.
Though the peak of the activity is behind us, snow showers are still in the forecast today, tonight, and tomorrow. See when snow is most likely and how much more is expected to fall here.
Dry for much of the day, but rain and a few snow showers will return this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. Warming up, but more rain expected Wednesday. Get all the details here.
