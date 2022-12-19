 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

